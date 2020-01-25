Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $31.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 129.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,507 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.20% of Cheniere Energy worth $31,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

In other Cheniere Energy news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.90 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 619,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,136,562.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

