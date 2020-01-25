Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $43.93 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.17% of FirstEnergy worth $43,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 151.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

