Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.66% of DCP Midstream worth $23,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $750,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 136,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 89,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 39,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DCP Midstream by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 65,136 shares during the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

NYSE:DCP opened at $23.36 on Friday. DCP Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.13.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.60%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

