Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Makes New $26.74 Million Investment in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,742,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.67% of New Jersey Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2,317.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NJR opened at $43.17 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $479.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.