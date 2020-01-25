Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 22,350 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 1.48% of Taubman Centers worth $28,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 346.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 25.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

TCO opened at $31.05 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 70.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.