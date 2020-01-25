Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 31,900 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.18% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $25,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth about $92,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

PSXP opened at $61.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.50%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

