Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,858 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.09% of American Tower worth $95,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

NYSE AMT opened at $237.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $165.67 and a one year high of $242.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.