Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 401,901 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,377,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 401,901 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.24% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $81,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,232,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,039,000 after buying an additional 2,456,002 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 59.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,210,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after buying an additional 916,194 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.