Dusk Network (DUSK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.25 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and $362,593.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.16 or 0.05516965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026559 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00128294 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019895 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033638 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,988,119 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.