Dynamic Price Reaches $0.0346 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a market cap of $515,408.00 and $7,691.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,331.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.01916822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.55 or 0.03716531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00639507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00735555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00100872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010957 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00581480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,877,770 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

