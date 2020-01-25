Dynamic Price Tops $0.0325 on Top Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Dynamic has a total market cap of $483,048.00 and $293.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,336.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.01925638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.83 or 0.03729349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00641627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00734719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00100122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010883 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030255 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00595144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,878,230 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

