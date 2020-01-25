Dynamite Price Tops $0.52 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Dynamite has a market cap of $164,051.00 and approximately $119,578.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00006244 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00037972 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00329286 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011906 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002131 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008570 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite's total supply is 858,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,946 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

