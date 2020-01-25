e-Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $62.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00641174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008046 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034908 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000566 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,935,706 coins and its circulating supply is 17,113,315 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.