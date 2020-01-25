E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.94 ($11.56).

Several analysts have recently commented on EOAN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

EOAN stock opened at €10.46 ($12.16) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.13. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

