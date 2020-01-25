Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce sales of $354.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.80 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $333.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,495. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.