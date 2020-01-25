EagleX (EGX) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. EagleX has a market capitalization of $11,212.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EagleX has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EagleX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.37 or 0.03111776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00123951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

