eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. eBay reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. eBay has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

