eBoost Price Tops $0.0026 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. eBoost has a market cap of $259,556.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00642314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008065 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00035300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

