ECC (ECC) Market Cap Achieves $2.08 Million

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, ECC has traded down 53.2% against the dollar. ECC has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $49.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052620 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00073467 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,331.95 or 0.99928784 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00039489 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ECC is ecc.network.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

