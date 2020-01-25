Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $620.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.89. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

