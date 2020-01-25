Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.6% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $1,913,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Ecolab by 39.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 116,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,088 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $198.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $152.91 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

