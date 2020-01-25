EDC Blockchain One Day Volume Reaches $523,221.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $16.66 million and approximately $523,221.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, P2PB2B, Bit-Z and LocalTrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00052839 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00073802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,413.75 or 1.00802619 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00032380 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001422 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, DDEX, P2PB2B, Bit-Z and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

