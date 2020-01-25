Eden One Day Volume Hits $961,027.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Eden has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Eden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. Eden has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $961,027.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.37 or 0.03111776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00123951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

