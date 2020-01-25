Edgeless (EDG) Market Capitalization Hits $1.04 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $452.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, ABCC and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, Upbit, ABCC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

