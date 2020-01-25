EDRCoin Price Reaches $0.0147 on Exchanges (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $42,963.00 and $47.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

