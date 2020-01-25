Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $163.08 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,741 shares of company stock worth $40,361,980. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,650,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,497 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,537,000 after acquiring an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 668,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

