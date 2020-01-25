Egretia Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.96 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Egretia has a market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Egretia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, Kucoin and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.37 or 0.03111776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00123951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

