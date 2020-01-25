Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Gilford Securities began coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $13.89 on Friday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $340.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 4,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

