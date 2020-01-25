Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Up 16.7% This Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and $328,476.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00641460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008037 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,262,424 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

