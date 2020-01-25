ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ELA Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.03138122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00202768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.