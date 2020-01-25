Electra (ECA) Hits Market Cap of $3.85 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Electra has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. Electra has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $1,031.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,516,779,782 coins and its circulating supply is 28,649,623,229 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

