Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.33 ($9.32).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 775 ($10.19) price objective (up previously from GBX 725 ($9.54)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 646 ($8.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt lowered Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 715.60 ($9.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.88. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 522.80 ($6.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.80 ($9.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 677.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 635.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

