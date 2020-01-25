Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Brokerages expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.12.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.50.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

