Ellaism One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $25,869.00 and $1.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01934524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00100624 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

