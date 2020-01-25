ELM Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,399.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.74 and a 12-month high of $319.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.36.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

