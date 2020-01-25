Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $726.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $720.10 million to $735.90 million. Endo International posted sales of $786.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENDP. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 32.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 6.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

