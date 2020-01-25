Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Endo International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Endo International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Endo International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Endo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Endo International by 6.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,742,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,506. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

