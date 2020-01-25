Endor Protocol Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and BitForex. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $268,915.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.09 or 0.01213155 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00034489 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Coinsuper, BitForex, CoinBene, Coinall, Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.