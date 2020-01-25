Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.96 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, Mercatox and Liqui. During the last week, Enigma has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $27.96 million and $1.58 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01190772 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034742 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000754 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, GOPAX, Huobi, AirSwap, Hotbit, ABCC, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

