EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,614.29%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,788,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 49,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,489,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after buying an additional 278,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.