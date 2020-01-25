Envion Hits Market Capitalization of $16.21 Million (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Envion token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. During the last week, Envion has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Envion has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and approximately $1,842.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.03098914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00124013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Envion Profile

Envion launched on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

