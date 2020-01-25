EOS (EOS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.41 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $2.41 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for $3.55 or 0.00042607 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, Liqui, Bithumb and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,046,898,267 coins and its circulating supply is 950,198,256 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, CoinEx, HitBTC, EXX, Vebitcoin, CoinBene, Bithumb, RightBTC, Exrates, Cryptopia, WazirX, Coindeal, Mercatox, Coinsuper, Tidebit, Upbit, CoinTiger, Bitfinex, ChaoEX, Huobi, Bibox, Hotbit, BitFlip, Poloniex, Coinbe, OpenLedger DEX, LBank, Liqui, IDCM, ZB.COM, Rfinex, Instant Bitex, Fatbtc, YoBit, Bitbns, Neraex, Kucoin, COSS, BitMart, Zebpay, Cobinhood, BtcTrade.im, Ovis, OTCBTC, Livecoin, OKEx, Coinone, Bilaxy, Tidex, BCEX, DragonEX, IDAX, Coinrail, OEX, Cryptomate, CoinExchange, CPDAX, Koinex, TOPBTC, Gate.io, DigiFinex, ABCC, Kraken, GOPAX, DOBI trade, QBTC, Binance, Bit-Z, C2CX, BigONE and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

