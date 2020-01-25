eosDAC Market Capitalization Reaches $1.60 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $70,680.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eosDAC has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit, OTCBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bibox, DragonEX, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

