EOSDT Achieves Market Cap of $854,064.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $854,064.00 and approximately $2,792.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00011923 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.03101436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00202929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EOSDT Token Profile

EOSDT’s total supply is 4,572,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,709 tokens. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com.

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

