EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $617.79 Million

Analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $617.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $622.50 million and the lowest is $616.02 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $504.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560,378 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $227.57 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $136.56 and a twelve month high of $236.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.