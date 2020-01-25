EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $227.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $136.56 and a 52-week high of $236.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Man Group plc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 30.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 136.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 159.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 92,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

