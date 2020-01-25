Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 197.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties accounts for 3.3% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Presima Inc. owned about 0.15% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 218,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 113,905 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 347,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.08. The company had a trading volume of 560,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,066. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.71. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $74.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.306 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

