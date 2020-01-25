ERC20 Price Tops $0.0343 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. ERC20 has a market cap of $1.71 million and $50,586.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.87 or 0.03173559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00203893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20’s launch date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Kuna and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

