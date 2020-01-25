Ergo (ERG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $121,449.00

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Ergo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $3.03 million and $121,449.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.38 or 0.03095465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo was first traded on July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 11,240,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,194,626 tokens. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Token Trading

Ergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.