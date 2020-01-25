Eryllium Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (ERY)

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Eryllium has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Eryllium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Eryllium has a market capitalization of $1,133.00 and $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Eryllium

Eryllium (ERY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com. The official message board for Eryllium is eryllium.net.

Buying and Selling Eryllium

Eryllium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eryllium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

